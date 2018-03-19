Authorities: Brother of Florida shooting suspect arrested at school

This frame grab provided by WSVN shows Zachary Cruz crying as his brother, Nikolas Cruz is arraigned in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on March 14, 2018.(WSVN via AP, Pool)

MIAMI --
The brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school was arrested Monday afternoon for trespassing at the same school, authorities said.

Zachary Cruz, 18, was arrested at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and charged with trespassing on school grounds, a Broward Sheriff's Office report said.

The teen was recorded by security cameras riding his skateboard at the school around 4:30 p.m. though he had received prior warnings from school officials to stay away from the campus, the report said.

Zachary Cruz told the arresting deputy that he was there to "reflect on the school shooting and to soak it in," according to the report. It added that the teen had "surpassed all locked doors and gates and proceeded to ride his skateboard through school grounds."

The youth's brother, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, has been charged with 17 counts of first-degree murder in connection with the Feb. 14 shooting.

The Associated Press reported Sunday that documents show some officials recommended in September 2016 that Nikolas Cruz be involuntarily committed for a mental evaluation, though the recommendation was never acted upon. Such a commitment would have made it more difficult, if not impossible, for Cruz to have legally obtained a gun such as the AR-15 assault-style rifle used in the shooting.

Jail records didn't immediately list an attorney for Zachary Cruz.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
parkland school shootingarrest
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Winter storm watch issued for Tri-State
Missing college student found dead in Bermuda moat
'Sex and the City' star announces run for New York governor
27-year-old man killed in Bronx hit and run, gun found at scene
Toddler dies after vanishing while playing with sibling
Man wanted in connection with purse snatching spree in Queens
Mugshots: 15 charged in 'Operation Snowbank' cocaine bust
Self-driving Uber vehicle kills female pedestrian
Show More
Parents charged after baby thrown from unstrapped car seat
NTSB urges ban on helicopter flights with unsafe harnesses
Mayor addresses uptick in Rikers inmates assaulting correction officers
Police: LI road rage incident ends with 2 people struck by car
Driver sought after cheerleading coach killed when car cut off
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: NYPD truck catches fire in Columbus Circle
Photos: Newtown High School holds vigil for Parkland, Florida
PHOTOS: Florida school shooting aftermath
Photos: Fatal crash involving oil truck in Ridge, Long Island
More Photos