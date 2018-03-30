NEW YORK AUTO SHOW

360 VIDEO: At the New York International Auto Show

EMBED </>More Videos

 (1 of 9)

360 VIDEO: Check out the 2018 Karma Revero

Take a look inside the 2018 Karma Revero, a luxury gasoline-electric hybrid, on display at the New York International Auto Show. (WABC)

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
Take a visit in 360 to see the New York International Auto Show at the Javits Center, where hundreds of vehicles are on display.

First, take a look at the Karma Revero, a gasoline-electric hybrid vehicle that can be plugged in to help charge the battery. What makes the Revero different from most, according to Motor Trend, is it's one of only two series-hybrid vehicles available with a range-extending combustion engine.

Below go for a quick walking tour at the Javits Center to see some of the vehicles. (NOTE: You'll need a compatible browser to view. If using the Eyewitness News app, please click here to watch.)



You can take a seat behind the wheel to capture the feel of the new vehicles on display. How about trying out this 2018 BMW? (Click here if viewing in the news app)


While you can't actually test drive a vehicle at the auto show, you can virtually take one for a spin. (Click here if viewing in the news app)



You can find more 360 videos from the New York International Auto Show on our YouTube channel, YouTube.com./abc7ny

For more information about the New York International Auto Show please visit autoshowny.com . It's at the Javits Center through April 8.

WATCH "IN THE FAST LANE" SATURDAY AT 7:00 P.M. ON CHANNEL 7 AND ABC7NY.COM

----------
* More New York Auto Show coverage
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
automotivenew york auto showManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NEW YORK AUTO SHOW
Jeep's interactive off-road experience
Off-road adventure at Camp Jeep
Consumer Reports: Best cars at the New York Auto Show
Watch "In the Fast Lane" at the NY Auto Show
More new york auto show
AUTOMOTIVE
Jeep's interactive off-road experience
Off-road adventure at Camp Jeep
PHOTOS: 2018 New York International Auto Show
Consumer Reports: Best cars at the New York Auto Show
More Automotive
Top Stories
Judge apologizes, admits he's serial panty stealer
NYPD: Woman arrested after pushing man onto subway tracks
3 ejected, 5 hurt in Grand Central Parkway crash
Man moving into home finds pit bull chained in basement
School worker accused of threatening to 'execute' white men
Man stabbed, robbed in random caught-on-camera attack
Accountant used as emergency goalie in Blackhawks win
NYC Worst Landlord List: A list of repeat offenders
Show More
Pulse nightclub shooter's widow found not guilty on all counts
Biggest Chick-fil-A ever opens in NYC
CT trooper killed in crash between cruiser, tractor-trailer
Person-of-interest in death of Bronx father of 3
Exclusive: Special agents take down suspected MS-13 gang members
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Fire spreads through multiple homes in Newark
NYC March For Our Lives 2018
PHOTOS: FDNY Firefighter killed in Harlem fire
PHOTOS: NYPD truck catches fire in Columbus Circle
More Photos