AUTO RECALL

Audi recalls about 1.2 million vehicles, coolant pumps can overheat

EMBED </>More Videos

Audi is recalling about 1.2 million cars and SUVs worldwide because the electric coolant pumps can overheat and possibly cause a fire. (KFSN)

DETROIT --
Audi is recalling about 1.2 million cars and SUVs worldwide because the electric coolant pumps can overheat and possibly cause a fire.

The recall covers the 2013 to 2016 A4, the 2013 to 2017 A5, the 2012 to 2015 A6, and the Q5 SUV from 2013 to 2017. All have 2-Liter turbocharged engines.

The Volkswagen luxury brand says in U.S. government documents that the pumps can become blocked with cooling system debris, or moisture in the pump can cause an electrical short. An Audi spokesman in the U.S. said there have been reports of fires but he had no details.

Dealers will replace the pumps at no cost to owners. The spokesman said Tuesday that redesigned parts won't be ready until November, but dealers will install a new version of the current pump until the redesigned ones are available.

Audi recalled the same vehicles last year and dealers did a software update. But the company says in documents posted Tuesday by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that pump problems continued.

Audi will send out recall letters on or before June 11.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
automotiveauto recallvolkswagenrecall
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
AUTO RECALL
More than 1.3 million Ford vehicles could be recalled
RECALL: Dodge Ram pickups could erupt in flames
7 On Your Side helps VW owners navigate 'Dieselgate' emissions recall
Number of open recalls skyrockets 30 percent in one year
More auto recall
AUTOMOTIVE
Fuel delivery mixup causes car trouble for drivers on Long Island
Watch "In the Fast Lane" at New York International Auto Show here on abc7NY
2018 NY Auto Show: Links and features seen in our special half hour
Tesla drivers still feeling safe despite deadly crash
More Automotive
Top Stories
WATCH: Pit bull attacks woman on Lower Manhattan subway
Dallas police officer dies day after shooting, 2nd critical
Video shows Port Authority official's rant at police
Miss America 2005 marries girlfriend in Alabama
3 sickened, 1 death in Bronx Legionnaires' disease cluster
Woman driving in Manhattan attacked by stick-wielding man
City Council considering residential parking permit system
LI cop, firefighter accused of stealing $6,500 from department
Show More
Black women claim they were discriminated against at golf club
Firefighters pull severely burned man from Queens fire
Cowboy takes down robber in butcher shop
What is an 'incel,' term Toronto van suspect used?
Judge deals big setback to Trump on 'Dreamers' program
More News