Jump in the new 2018 Toyota Camry for the ride of your life!

The new 2018 Toyota Camry XSE will take you on the ride of your life at the New York International Auto Show.

MANHATTAN, New York City (WABC) --
Professional Driver, Kevin Madsen, took us for a spin in the brand new 2018 Toyota Camry XSE.

After jumping in the front seat with a professional stunt driver, you get to test the speed of the Camry with twists and turns - dodging obstacles.

Then get a sneak peek at the new technology for bird's-eye view around your vehicle to spot objects you may not notice before parking or backing up.

Then try a J turn and full 360 spins out with Toyota's exciting Thrill Ride experience.

Don't miss your chance to jump into the front seat and take the ride of your life, visit the New York International Auto Show through April 8.

