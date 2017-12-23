AUTOMOTIVE

Fiat Chrysler recalls nearly 1.8M Ram trucks for shifter problem

EMBED </>More Videos

Fiat Chrysler is recalling trucks due to a shifter problem.

DETROIT, Michigan --
Fiat Chrysler is recalling nearly 1.8 million Ram trucks mainly in North America because they can be shifted out of park without the driver's foot on the brake or possibly without the key in the ignition.

The recall is mainly in North America and largely covers heavy-duty trucks. All have shifters on the steering column.

Included are certain 2010 through 2017 Ram 2500 and 3500 pickups, many 2011 through 2017 Ram 3500, 4500 and 5500 chassis cabs, and 2016 and 2017 Ram 3500 chassis cabs that weigh less than 10,000 pounds. Also covered are some 2009 through 2017 Ram 1500 pickups. Trucks from 2017 built after Dec. 31, 2016 are not included.

The company says the brake-transmission shift interlock device can fail due to long-term exposure to high interior temperatures linked to an electrical problem. That can let the shifter move out of park without the brake pedal being pressed or without a key in the ignition. The problem increases the risk of the trucks rolling away accidentally.

FCA says it knows of seven injuries that may be related, plus a small, unspecified number of crashes. The company says drivers should always use parking brakes as a safeguard.

Fiat Chrysler is working on a fix. Owners will be notified when service is available. Customers with questions can call (866)-220-6747.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
automotiveautomotiverecallchrysler
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
AUTOMOTIVE
SPONSORED: Nissan's 'Star Wars' cars take you to galaxy far, far away
Teen runs off road, wedges SUV between two trees
Driverless cars coming to Lower Manhattan
More than 1.3 million Ford vehicles could be recalled
More Automotive
Top Stories
15-year-old girl sexually assaulted, robbed in Brooklyn
Arrest in robbery spree targeting women in Manhattan
Miss America leadership resigns in email scandal
Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots swell to combined $550M
Police ID man sought in shooting outside Times Square bar
Woman fatally hit by car, child injured in Yaphank
Man arrested in hit-and-run of little boy in Kiryas Joel
Search on for robber who attacked man with hammer
Show More
Last-minute shoppers hit stores on 'Super Saturday'
2 men dead in shooting in front of Long Island home
AccuWeather: Christmas shaping up as a mix of wet and white
Cuomo: Pre-pay property taxes now to keep deduction
Porch pirates steal child's life saving medicine
More News
Top Video
This is our new ABC7NY app. Now you can personalize it!
15-year-old girl sexually assaulted, robbed in Brooklyn
Arrest in robbery spree targeting women in Manhattan
Last-minute shoppers hit stores on 'Super Saturday'
More Video