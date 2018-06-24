Congratulations to our Ford EcoSport First-Ever winner!We asked our viewers - "What have you never experienced in the Tri-State?" for the chance to drive in a Ford EcoSport to their destination.And we have a winner - Steven Steinberg from New Jersey."I always wanted to go to the New York Museum of Natural History," he said. "However never had the opportunity to go and learn about the wonderful environment that we live in through breathtaking exhibits and the whole Central Park Culture experience is really a dream of mine."1. Intelligent 4WD and sport-tuned suspension2. 8" touch screen behaves like your smartphone with enhanced voice recognition3. WIFI hotspot to connect to help you and passengers enjoy an in vehicle hotspot4. 60/40 fold flat seats, removable cargo floor, 30 unique places to keep your stuff5. Ford Pass app allows remote start, lock/unlock, from your own phone6. Premium Audio System - Ford and HARMAN teaming up to harmonize your ride7. EcoSport SES - standard 2.0L engine, Intelligent 4WD and sport tuned suspension, partial leather seats/surrounded by copper accents and bold, black exterior details8. Swing gate with hidden latch9. BLIS radar to identify a vehicle detected in your blind spot10. Standard rear view camera helps you see what's behind you when you back up11. Roof rails give more space for carrying stuff that matters most12. Power moon roof with the touch of a button let in sun or moonlightTake a look at the winner's reactions to their First Ever Ford EcoSport win!