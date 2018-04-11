AUTOMOTIVE

Long Island gas station says delivery mixup put wrong kind of fuel in cars

EMBED </>More Videos

An apparent fuel delivery mistake is blamed for some car trouble on Long Island.

Eyewitness News
FRANKLIN SQUARE, Long Island (WABC) --
An apparent mistake by a fuel delivery man on Long Island is costing a local gas station a lot of money.

The manager of an Exxon on Hempstead Turnpike in Franklin Square says Monday a fuel deliverer accidentally put the diesel fuel tank in the high octane tank spot.

At least four or five people have reported to the gas station that their cars suddenly stopped working.

We spoke with the brother of one of those car owners, Garden City resident Joe Rumsey.

"He went and got gas," said Rumsey. "He said as soon as he pulled away the car started sputtering and when he came the next morning the car wouldn't start."

The gas station is fully refunding the cost for people to flush out their car engines, which can cost up to $1,000.

The diesel tank was taken offline shortly after being installed because the fuel deliverer realized his mistake.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
automotivegas stationdrivingcarFranklin SquareNassau County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
AUTOMOTIVE
Watch "In the Fast Lane" at New York International Auto Show here on abc7NY
2018 NY Auto Show: Links and features seen in our special half hour
Tesla drivers still feeling safe despite deadly crash
Tesla says Autopilot was on during deadly crash
More Automotive
Top Stories
Exclusive: Mother of woman found dismembered in Brooklyn park speaks out
Cash, weapons, Lamborghini seized in major drug bust
Dead infant found in suitcase under NJ footbridge
5-year-old boy with rare disorder gets life-changing surgery
2 firefighters, resident hurt in 4-alarm fire in Brooklyn
2 NJ cops accused of stopping cars, taking cash and other items
Florida school shooting victim from Brooklyn honored in NYC
Residents zip tied in terrifying NYC home invasion
Show More
Lawsuit: Penn ignored student's pleas for help before suicide
Trump considers drug testing for food stamps
NYC apartment building workers hold rally to push for higher pay
Murdered restaurant worker mourned as investigation continues
Mariah Carey goes public with bipolar disorder battle
More News