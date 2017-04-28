AUTOMOTIVE

New York International Auto Show: Watch it here on abc7NY!

NEW YORK (WABC) --
The New York International Auto show returned for its 117th anniversary on Friday, April 14 featuring an incredible collection of cutting-edge design and extraordinary innovation.

More than four floors of displays from the world's automakers will feature the newest vehicles and latest futuristic concept cars.

WATCH OUR SPECIAL "IN THE FAST LANE" ON ABC7NY

PART 1
EMBED More News Videos

Part 1.

PART 2
EMBED More News Videos

Part 2.

PART 3
EMBED More News Videos

Part 3.

PART 4
EMBED More News Videos

Part 4.

PART 5
EMBED More News Videos

Part 5.

PART 6
EMBED More News Videos

Part 5.

PART 7
EMBED More News Videos

Part 7.

Join Lee Goldberg, Ryan Field, Amy Freeze.

The New York International Auto Show runs through Sunday, April 23, 2017.

Nearly 1,000 cars and trucks are on display at North America's first and largest-attended auto show - dating all the way back to 1900.



See also:
NYIAS Web Site | Directions and Parking | Schedule of Events | Show Buzz | FAQ

LOCATION: Jacob Javits Convention Center 11th ave between 34th and 40th Streets
SHOW DATES AND TIMES: Friday April 14, 2017 through Sunday April 23rd. Monday - Saturday: 10am - 10pm * (Sundays: 10am - 7pm)*
TICKETS: http://www.autoshowny.com/tickets/

COST:
Adults: $17
Children ages 3-13: $7

Children two-years-old and under can enter for free with a paying adult family member
Group ticket options available.
SCHEDULE: Full list of events

PHOTOS: See the show's long list of Vehicle Galleries here.
EMBED More News Videos

Get ready for a fun ride



Resources Seen on our ABC7 special:
Applied Graphics
Kenilworth, NJ
Appliedgrafx.com

Greater New York Auto Dealers Association
gnyada.com
18-10 Whitestone Expy, Whitestone, NY 11357
718-746-5900

Lauren Fix
Car expert, The Car Coach
Laurenfix.com

Tiny Houses
PetiteRetreats.com

Alan Taylor -Live with Kelly car Expert
ernlive.com

Ford Hub
https://www.fordpass.com/en_us/hubs.html
Westfield World Trade Center
185 Greenwich St., Suite LL4323
New York, NY 10007
Hours:
Monday - Saturday 10 am - 9 pm
Sunday 11 am - 7 pm
Related Topics:
automotivenew york auto show
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
AUTOMOTIVE
Woman gets impounded car back 5 years later
New York International Auto Show special: 'In The Fast Lane' (Part 1)
New York International Auto Show special: 'In The Fast Lane' (Part 2)
New York International Auto Show special: 'In The Fast Lane' (Part 3)
More Automotive
Top Stories
Florist accused of stealing flowers from cemetery in NJ
Sessions on LI gang violence: 'Bad guys know how the system works'
Driver stands after being ejected in dramatic crash
8-year-old boy killed by falling planter box in Brooklyn
Delta passenger removed from flight for using bathroom
Witness the emotional moment one woman could see again after a year
Man slashes other man at Chelsea subway station
Show More
Victim's family pays for murderer's family to visit him before execution
24-year-old man found stabbed to death on UWS
Amtrak, NJ Transit heads grilled on Penn mess
Sheriff's deputy sues R. Kelly, says singer ruined marriage
1 killed, 6 others wounded in Newark shootings
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: FDNY firefighter William Tolley laid to rest
PHOTOS: Deadly house fire destroys Queens home
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
PHOTOS: What's on the menu this season at Citi Field?
More Photos