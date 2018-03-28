As the New York International Auto Show opens for two days of media previews at the Jacob Javits Center, auto analysts point to SUVs and trucks that will be of most interest to buyers when they get their first look at some of these vehicles starting Friday.With the unveiling of the new Aviator, Lincoln adds an SUV with three-row seating to its full line of luxury models from midsize to full size."Product differentiation is where they are going to win with the vehicle," says Ivan Drury, Senior Analyst with Edmunds. He says the SUV market is crowded with most manufacturers now offering several different sizes."We're talking small, medium to large. Sporty to luxury to complete off-road. It really is every variant possible," he adds.Lincoln is even looking to new buyers."The continued growth is going to be driven by the older millennials who are now starting families. They want roominess. Safety of the utility but a much more sophisticated package," says James Farley, President of Global Markets for Ford.Some auto analysts believe the SUV market is saturated with competition becoming fierce. Cadillac with its new XT4 is offering another alternative."Compact size and it has a bit of a sportier end to it. They are going with trim levels that are sporty or luxury," says Ivan Drury with Edmunds.According to Edmunds, the popular RAV4 is now Toyota's biggest selling vehicle in North America."This is one of the best selling SUV's year in and year out," says Drury.Also popular with drivers in the Tri-State area are pickup trucks - again automotive experts say they come with a wide range of offerings."They are probably making up a third of all new vehicle sales. A quarter to a third so they are extremely popular," says Robert Sinclair, spokesman for AAA.Many manufacturers now offer different drive trains and luxury interiors along with the latest electronics and sensors.Sinclair believes the pickup truck is a strong favorite when it comes to safety and its higher road stance."A lot of people like the higher ground clearance. When you are driving along you have a full view of the road. Divers like that, particularly female drivers according to our surveys," he adds.----------