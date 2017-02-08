7 ON YOUR SIDE

Number of open recalls skyrockets 30 percent in one year

By
YONKERS, New York (WABC) --
The numbers aren't pretty; nearly 64 million cars, nationwide are driving our country's highways with potentially dangerous open recalls. But, it's fast, easy, and free to get your car on the road to recovery.

A startling one in four people are driving a car with an open recall. That's a potentially dangerous defect, from faulty air bags to electronic switches that could catch fire. 7 On Your Side has the results of CARFAX's exclusive survey, announcing the amount of open recalls in our area has skyrocketed, up 30% in just one year.

It was like shooting fish in a barrel. Almost every time our CARFAX contact ran a car's plate number they found dangerous defects that hadn't been fixed.
"Open recalls really need to be acted on as quickly as possible," Larry Gamache, CARFAX.

Stew Leonard's busy Yonkers parking lot was the setting for our recall round-up. Using CARFAX's free app we simply punched in plate numbers and ran down recalls, literally.

7 On Your Side found double trouble for a Honda Civic. It had two open air bag recalls.

The owner of a Toyota Rav 4 said he knew for more than a year about his car's two recalls, but put off fixing a faulty switch problem.

"They're actually being recalled because in some situations they can cause a fire," Gamache said.

A serious seat belt recall was also found.

"In the event of an accident there's a piece here that can actually sever the webbing," Gamache said.
The belt was seen holding in one man's grand-daughter.

"Unfortunately, I'm like a lot of other people and I don't find time to do it, but I should," said Daryl Kowal, a car owner.

In our area alone, CARFAX says there are nearly three million cars on the road with open recalls. That's a number that's rising steadily.

"(It's a) combination of both manufacturers letting people know about them and, unfortunately, consumers not acting to get them fixed as quickly as they really should," Gamache said.

Rose Moran thinks she threw the notice out with junk mail, but she got the message now. She was on her way to Nissan to fix her Sentra's faulty battery connection.

Checking to see if your car is subject to a recall is free. You can do it two ways:

https://www.carfax.com/recall

https://www.nhtsa.gov/recalls
Related Topics:
automotive7 On Your Sideauto recallrecallYonkers
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Child gets happy surprise after Make-A-Wish souvenirs stolen
Update: Major repairs after Target ball barrels through parking lot
Incredi-ball: 2-ton Target cement ball rolls through Paramus parking lot
Small business says it's paying the price for bureaucratic bungle
More 7 On Your Side
AUTOMOTIVE
Classic Ferrari tucked away inside Hollywood apartment for decades
Man claims LIRR 'brake debris' causing rust specks all over his SUV
Lisa Frank lovers' dream pickup truck hits the market
Huge seal partially crushes Toyota
More Automotive
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Record high ahead of winter storm
How public transit will be impacted by snowstorm in NYC area
New York area braces for blast of winter snow
Karina Vetrano murder suspect's mom: 'He's not a criminal'
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Some evening trains canceled after earlier LIRR derailment
Female teacher arrested for alleged sex with female student
249 arrested during 10-day Super Bowl prostitution sting
Show More
4-alarm fire breaks out in Upper East Side building
Possible human remains found along Queens jogging path
Officials: Murder suspect commits suicide during standoff
Police: Passerby honked horn to scare away attempted kidnapping suspect
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Police say man smuggled cocaine in canned goods
PHOTOS: Demonstrators protest Trump immigration policy
PHOTOS: March for Life
Local couple married for 70 years dies hours apart
More Photos