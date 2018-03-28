NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --The 2018 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS is a stunning, track-ready sports car with a starting price of $120,000.
With 450 horsepower, the Carrera GTS can go from zero-to-60 in 4.1 seconds. Super fast.
The gas mileage isn't bad either at 20 miles per gallon in the city and 26 mpg on the highway,
You can compare all of the models on Porsche's website, and see one up close at the New York International Auto Show at the Javits Center March 30 through April 8.
WATCH "IN THE FAST LANE" SATURDAY AT 7:00 P.M. ON CHANNEL 7 AND ABC7NY.COM
----------
* More New York Auto Show coverage
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts