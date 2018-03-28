NEW YORK AUTO SHOW

Want a sports car? Check out the Porsche Carrera 911 GTS at the New York International Auto Show

EMBED </>More Videos

Check out one of the hot rides at the New York International Auto Show!

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --
The 2018 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS is a stunning, track-ready sports car with a starting price of $120,000.

With 450 horsepower, the Carrera GTS can go from zero-to-60 in 4.1 seconds. Super fast.

The gas mileage isn't bad either at 20 miles per gallon in the city and 26 mpg on the highway,

You can compare all of the models on Porsche's website, and see one up close at the New York International Auto Show at the Javits Center March 30 through April 8.
WATCH "IN THE FAST LANE" SATURDAY AT 7:00 P.M. ON CHANNEL 7 AND ABC7NY.COM

----------
* More New York Auto Show coverage
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
automotivenew york auto showNew York CityManhattan
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NEW YORK AUTO SHOW
No shortage of SUVs, trucks at NY Auto Show
Watch "In the Fast Lane" at the NY Auto Show
New Jeep Wrangler adds perks, stays true to design
Check out the new Porsche Panamera premiering at the NY Auto Show
More new york auto show
AUTOMOTIVE
No shortage of SUVs, trucks at NY Auto Show
Watch "In the Fast Lane" at the NY Auto Show
New Jeep Wrangler adds perks, stays true to design
Check out the new Porsche Panamera premiering at the NY Auto Show
More Automotive
Top Stories
Teacher's aide arrested after bringing gun to school
Female teacher accused of sex with 13-year-old in classroom
Mother arrested after 2 children found dead strapped to car seats
Driver who died in toll plaza crash ID'd as 83-year-old woman
Teen arrested for allegedly 'threatening to shoot up' high school: Police
NFL cheerleader fired over Instagram post files complaint
Prisoner being deported escapes ICE agents at JFK Airport
Corey Feldman says he was hospitalized after being stabbed
Show More
Dodger Stadium flooded with sewage after pipe bursts
Snapchat videos show baby covered in feces at daycare
Man smashed with brick in random attack, suspect arrested
Bicyclist accused in Midtown stabbing captured on camera
Lawsuit filed against production company in fatal Harlem fire
More News
Top Video
Take a look at the new Porsche 911 Carrera GTS
Here's how to use the new Facebook privacy settings
Bicyclist accused in Midtown stabbing captured on camera
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video