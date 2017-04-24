  • BREAKING NEWS LIVE NOW: Mayor de Blasio makes an announcement on education
Chicago woman gets impounded car back 5 years later

CHICAGO --
A Chicago woman whose car has been locked up since the day five years ago when she loaned it to a friend who was arrested in it is finally back behind the wheel.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that Symone Smith was reunited Friday with her dusty 2010 Nissan Sentra in an impound lot on Chicago's South Side.

Five years ago, a friend of hers was pulled over by police, who found a bag of suspected cocaine. Smith wasn't charged and denies any involvement with the drugs but prosecutors put a hold on the vehicle.

Last month a judge allowed Smith to get it back - after she paid more than $3,200 in city fines. She showed up to lot armed with jumper cables, started the car and drove home.
