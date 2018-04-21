BABY DEATH

Baby boy found dead after Staten Island crash

(Shutterstock)

By Eyewitness News
WEST BRIGHTON, Staten Island (WABC) --
A baby boy was found dead after an accident on Staten Island, police say.

Six-month-old Damaris Earps was inside a van operated by a 36-year-old female when it ran a red light near Forest Avenue and Broadway in West Brighton. It is unclear whether the baby died in the crash or if the baby was already dead.

The van was then struck by another car, police said.

Damaris was found unconscious. He was taken to Richmond University Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.

The investigation is ongoing.


