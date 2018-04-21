BABY DEATH

Baby killed in collision after driver runs red light on Staten Island

By Eyewitness News
ST. GEORGE, Staten Island (WABC) --
A baby boy was killed in a car accident after a driver ran a red light on Staten Island early Saturday morning, police said.

Six-month-old Damaris Earps was inside a van operated by a 36-year-old female when it ran a red light near Forest Avenue and Broadway in St. George.

The van was then struck by another car, police said.

Damaris was found unconscious. He was taken to Richmond University Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.

The investigation is ongoing.

