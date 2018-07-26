Babysitter charged with murder in death of 23-month-old child in New Jersey

A 28-year-old man is accused of murdering a 23-month-old child left in his care

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) --
A 28-year-old man is under arrest and facing charges after a 23-month-old child left in his care was beaten to death in New Jersey.

Police officers were dispatched to a residence on Van Wagenen Avenue in Jersey City around 3:30 on July 17 on a report of a child with life-threatening injuries.

The child, later identified as Bryce Sparrow, was transported by EMS to the Jersey City Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at approximately 3:45 p.m.

The Medical Examiner's Office ruled the cause of death to be multiple blunt force injuries and the manner of death to be homicide.

Andrew Howard-French, described as a babysitter of the victim, was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder.

The Prosecutor's Homicide Unit is actively investigating this case with assistance from the Jersey City Police Department, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345.

Related Topics:
child deathmurderchild abuseHudson CountyJersey City
