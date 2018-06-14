Boy, 6, rescued after locked in 120-degree car in Alhambra; babysitter arrested

EMBED </>More Videos

A 6-year-old boy was found locked in a hot car in Alhambra, sweating profusely and crying. Police said the temp inside the car was 120 degrees. (Alhambra police)

ALHAMBRA, Calif. --
A 6-year-old boy was found locked in a hot car in California, sweating profusely and crying. Police said the temperature inside the vehicle was 120 degrees.

Alhambra police received a call from a passerby Tuesday around 2:20 p.m. telling them about a small child locked inside a car with the windows rolled up in the 700 block of East Valley Boulevard in Alhambra.

Responding officers found the little boy inside the vehicle, sweating and in tears. Officers were able to get the car open and render aid to the child. A temperature reading was conducted, and the interior of the car was shown to be 120 degrees, authorities said.

The Alhambra Fire Department was called to the scene, and the child was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment and evaluation.

While police officers were investigating the whereabouts of the boy's parents, they came into contact with Helen Law, who claimed she was the child's babysitter.

Authorities learned that Law, 60, had left the boy in the car while she ran errands and ate at a nearby restaurant. Officers learned that the boy had been locked inside the sweltering vehicle for approximately two hours.

Police arrested Law on suspicion of felony child endangerment and transported her to the Alhambra Police Department for booking. Her bail was set at $100,000. She is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

The investigation is ongoing.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child endangermenthot carchild in carchild rescuedarrestAlhambraLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: Man killed co-worker after argument at LI gas station
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
NJ gun owner, friend injured in accidental shooting
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in Jersey City
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Show More
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
More News