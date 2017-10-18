Behind the Scenes: Making Strides 2017

Almost everyone has been touched by breast cancer in some way, so here at abc7NY we've decided to make a difference by walking and raising money in our local American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event. The latest walk took place October 15, 2017 - and we wanted to share this behind the scenes look at many of the motivated walkers, and the fun and team spirit they generated that day.Today one of every two women newly diagnosed with breast cancer reaches out to the American Cancer Society for help and support. The donations our team raises will enable investment in groundbreaking breast cancer research, free information and services for women diagnosed with the disease, and access to mammograms for women who need them. Our donations will help more than 2.9 million breast cancer survivors celebrate another birthday this year!