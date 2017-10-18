Behind the Scenes: Making Strides 2017

EMBED </>More Videos

Celebrating a day of dedication to the cause of fighting breast cancer. See what's motivating walkers to Make Strides together. (WABC)

NEW YORK --
Almost everyone has been touched by breast cancer in some way, so here at abc7NY we've decided to make a difference by walking and raising money in our local American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event. The latest walk took place October 15, 2017 - and we wanted to share this behind the scenes look at many of the motivated walkers, and the fun and team spirit they generated that day.

Today one of every two women newly diagnosed with breast cancer reaches out to the American Cancer Society for help and support. The donations our team raises will enable investment in groundbreaking breast cancer research, free information and services for women diagnosed with the disease, and access to mammograms for women who need them. Our donations will help more than 2.9 million breast cancer survivors celebrate another birthday this year!
Report a Typo
Load Comments
Top Stories
1 teen dead, another injured in Jersey City hit-and-run
Mom of 2-year-old girl hurt by bull: She was 'covered in blood'
Wife killed while husband supposedly dreaming stabbed 123 times
3 killed, 2 wounded at Maryland office park shooting
Waitress befriends elderly widow, scams her out of $500K
Water main break sends geyser of water into the air
Serial transit thief rejects deal to send message
Police: Man attacked woman in her apartment while she slept
Show More
Olympic gymnast accuses team doctor of molestation
Family of slain sergeant says Trump showed "disrespect"
Woman wanted for 6 knifepoint robberies on Long Island
Teens break into home for party, record Snapchat video
Teenagers carve pumpkins with racist symbols
More News
Top Video
Dream comes true for young hockey fan thanks to New York Islanders
Olympic gymnast accuses team doctor of molestation
Eyewitness News Update
Brooklyn drive-by shooting victim ID'd as local barber
More Video