NEW YORK (WABC) --The suspected terrorist accused of killing eight people during a Halloween truck attack in Manhattan is set to be arraigned Tuesday.
Prosecutors say Sayfullo Saipov was behind the wheel of a rental truck when he plowed into people along the West Side Highway.
Last week a grand jury returned a 22-count indictment against Saipov.
Saipov is charged with murder in the aid of racketeering, attempted murder in aid of racketeering, providing and attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization and violence and destruction of motor vehicles.
He could face the death penalty if convicted.
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts