New York City bike path terror suspect Sayfullo Saipov set to be arraigned Tuesday

EMBED </>More Videos

The suspect in the bike path terror attack will be arraigned Tuesday. (Right: AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
The suspected terrorist accused of killing eight people during a Halloween truck attack in Manhattan is set to be arraigned Tuesday.

Prosecutors say Sayfullo Saipov was behind the wheel of a rental truck when he plowed into people along the West Side Highway.

Last week a grand jury returned a 22-count indictment against Saipov.

Saipov is charged with murder in the aid of racketeering, attempted murder in aid of racketeering, providing and attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization and violence and destruction of motor vehicles.

He could face the death penalty if convicted.
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
nyc bike path rampageterror attackterrorismNew York CityManhattan
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
8 dead in rampage, 'cowardly' truck attack on NYC bike path
NYC terror suspect planned bigger attack involving Brooklyn Bridge
This NYPD officer took down the NY terror suspect
Mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral for victims of bike path rampage
Top Stories
2 planes clip wings at JFK Airport
Man charged with stabbing woman, slashing neighbor
Video shows rescues after ferry runs aground
Fire forces evacuation of Times Square Viacom building
4-year-old girl seriously injured after gettng hit by bus
WATCH: Bizarre bathrobe break-in
Trump criticized after reviving 'Pocahontas' jab at Warren
Rev. Al Sharpton visits rapper Meek Mill in prison
Show More
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Body cam footage of NYPD shooting
Prince Harry engaged to actress Meghan Markle
NY mayor signs legislation to repeal anti-dancing law
Vigil held for teen boy struck and killed in Brooklyn
Flames shoot from roof of tavern in New Jersey
More News
Top Video
The Billionaire City
2 planes clip wings at JFK Airport
Man charged with stabbing woman, slashing neighbor
Prince Harry engaged to actress Meghan Markle
More Video