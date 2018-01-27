Black ice blamed for multiple car accidents in Suffolk County

Black ice made for hazardous driving conditions Saturday morning.

SUFFOLK COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) --
Black ice caused treacherous driving conditions in some parts of the Tri-State area Saturday morning.

Suffolk County Police say they responded to multiple car crashes.

The roadways most affected were the Sunrise Highway, the Southern State Parkway and the Northern State Parkway.

The National Weather Service issued an advisory to warn drivers of the black ice.

In New Jersey, motorists reported icing conditions on the Garden State Parkway and New Jersey Turnpike in the southern portions of the state.

Police also advised drivers of ice on Route 18 between exits 10 and 15.

Conditions quickly improved as temperatures climbed past 50 by the afternoon.

