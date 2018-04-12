Bodies found in pickup truck in apparent double murder-suicide in Connecticut

NEW MILFORD, Conneticut --
Police say two people were shot and killed inside a pickup truck in Connecticut, and a suspect was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot across the state line in New York.

New Milford Police Lt. Lawrence Ash said officers responding to reports of gunfire Thursday morning found a man and a woman dead inside the truck at an intersection on Route 7.

He said police were searching for the suspect's vehicle, a Honda minivan, when he was found dead inside the vehicle several miles away in Dover, New York.

Ash said the motive for the shooting was not clear but there was no further threat to the community.

----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
deadly shootingshootingNew Milford
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
23-year-old woman brutally raped, robbed in the Bronx
Tabloid paid doorman $30,000 to squash Trump baby rumor
Only in NYC: Large raccoon prompts calls of tiger on street
Man dies 20 years after abuse, parents charged with murder
Police: Nurse 'deliberately introduced' air into patients
Exclusive: Mom of woman found dismembered in park speaks out
Smoke shop worker shot during robbery despite complying
Report details vivid sex claims against Missouri governor
Show More
3 hurt, including 7-year-old girl, in pit bull attack inside LI home
Tenants forced out of NYC building return to find belongings tossed in dumpster
2 NJ cops accused of stopping cars, taking cash and other items
Yankees, Red Sox fight as bench-clearing brawl erupts in Boston
Video of suspect wanted in attempted robbery of LI hotel
More News