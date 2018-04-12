Police say two people were shot and killed inside a pickup truck in Connecticut, and a suspect was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot across the state line in New York.New Milford Police Lt. Lawrence Ash said officers responding to reports of gunfire Thursday morning found a man and a woman dead inside the truck at an intersection on Route 7.He said police were searching for the suspect's vehicle, a Honda minivan, when he was found dead inside the vehicle several miles away in Dover, New York.Ash said the motive for the shooting was not clear but there was no further threat to the community.----------