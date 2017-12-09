MISSING MAN

Body found of father who went missing trying to sell his car, family says

EMBED </>More Videos

Body found of dad who went missing selling car, Tom Abrahams reports. (KTRK)

RICHMOND, Texas --
The body of a Richmond, Texas father of four who went missing while trying to sell his car has been found.

Altaf Hussain Malik's family said his body was found by a dumpster in Houston's Third Ward and he had been stabbed multiple times.

Malik, 42, went missing Tuesday night after he went to meet someone interested in buying his car.

His wife said the family had just finished dinner.

"He said somebody texted him and they wanted to see the car so he stepped out," Quratulain Malik said Thursday.
WATCH: Wife tells how she knew something was wrong
EMBED More News Videos

Man missing since leaving to sell car

A GoFundMe page has been launched to help Malik's family with funeral expenses.

Related Topics:
missing manfort bend county sheriff's officeRichmond
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
MISSING MAN
Father of four missing since trying to sell his car
Surveillance photos of missing college student released
Woman allegedly shoots boyfriend, cuts up body
Officials seek help finding man who went missing in NJ in 1984
More missing man
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Winter Storm Warning for some
Snow falling as winter blast moves into New York area
Some NJ Transit service suspended after derailment
Marlins, Yankees discussing deal for Giancarlo Stanton, sources say
6 airlines changing terminals at LaGuardia this weekend
Gov. Cuomo's office dismisses FBI probe as 'charade'
Candlelight vigils for founder of 'Golden Krust' bakery chain
Trump trying to help push Roy Moore across finish line
Show More
Cracked gas main burns Con Ed worker in Queens
Staten Island woman partially blinded by eclipse
Anchor responds on air to viewer who called her N word
Cold case murder suspect charged after extradition to New York
Missing pregnant mom found safe wandering in Manhattan
More News
Top Video
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
Watch this before heading to your next party
Check out our new ABC7NY app!
Staten Island woman partially blinded by eclipse
More Video