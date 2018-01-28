Body recovered after fire tears through house in Teaneck

TEANECK, New Jersey (WABC) --
Authorities say one body has been recovered after a fire consumed a home in New Jersey.

The 3-alarm fire broke out at a home on 130 Sherman Avenue in Teaneck.

Firefighters arrived at about 6:40 a.m. and had the fire under control about a half hour later.

Many in the close-knit neighborhood fear that the couple who lived in the home didn't survive. Gerald and Roseann Ryan, both in their eighties, raised their son in the three-story home. The body that was found was not positively identified.

Roseann, who is in a wheelchair, slept in a ground-floor room. Garald took care of her, and stayed on the second floor.

Home Health Aide Cristina Natareno says just hours before he blaze, she warned Roseann what she was doing was extremely dangerous.

"She has oxygen machines all over the house and on the first floor, and I noticed constantly she was smoking with the oxygen on," said Natareno.

The fire chief says the structure of the home is unstable and dangerous, so it called off the search for the second body late Sunday night.



An outside company is being called to the scene to dismantle the home, which will then allow firefighters and investigators to conduct a search for any victims and determine the cause.

