Boil water advisory after New Jersey water main break

BELLEVILLE, New Jersey (WABC) --
A water main break in Belleville, New Jersey, has resulted in reduced water pressure and a boil water advisory for some residents.

Due to the water main break, School 10 is closed Monday.


Belleville put out a reverse 911 call to residents in the area of Clara Maass Drive to Joralemon Street and from Union Avenue to Montgomery Street. There will be a 24-hour boil water advisory as a precaution once those residents get their water back.

Belleville Avenue at South Franklin Avenue is also closed.

NJ Transit Bus Route No. 92 is operating on a detour in Belleville.

Crews are on the scene attempting to repair the water main.

For more information, please contact the Town Manager's Office at 973-450-3322.

