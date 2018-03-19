Boil water advisory after New Jersey water main break

BELLEVILLE, New Jersey (WABC) --A water main break in Belleville, New Jersey, has resulted in reduced water pressure and a boil water advisory for some residents.
Due to the water main break, School 10 is closed Monday.
Belleville put out a reverse 911 call to residents in the area of Clara Maass Drive to Joralemon Street and from Union Avenue to Montgomery Street. There will be a 24-hour boil water advisory as a precaution once those residents get their water back.
Belleville Avenue at South Franklin Avenue is also closed.
NJ Transit Bus Route No. 92 is operating on a detour in Belleville.
Crews are on the scene attempting to repair the water main.
For more information, please contact the Town Manager's Office at 973-450-3322.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts