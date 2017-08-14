  • BREAKING NEWS LIVE: Neil deGrasse Tyson leads solar eclipse discussion at Museum of Natural History
CHARLOTTESVILLE DEMONSTRATIONS

Bond denied for suspect James Alex Fields Jr. in Virginia rally death

In this Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017 photo, James Alex Fields Jr., center, holds a black shield in Charlottesville, Va., where a white supremacist rally took place. (Alan Goffinski via AP)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Virginia --
A judge has denied bond for an Ohio man accused of plowing his car into a crowd at a white nationalist rally.

Judge Robert Downer said during a bond hearing Monday he would appoint a lawyer for James Alex Fields Jr.

Fields is charged with second-degree murder and other counts after authorities say he drove into the crowd, fatally injuring one woman and hurting 19 others.

The rally was held by white nationalists and others who oppose a plan to remove from a Charlottesville park of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

Fields has been in custody since Saturday.

A high school teacher said Fields was fascinated with Nazism, idolized Adolf Hitler and had been singled out by school officials in the 9th grade for his "deeply held, radical" convictions on race.
