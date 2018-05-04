Bottle fight in subway in Greenwich Village

EMBED </>More Videos

John Del Giorno reports over the scene in Greenwich Village.

Eyewitness News
GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) --
One person was injured in a fight in Greenwich Village Friday morning.

It happened on 7th Avenue just after 6 a.m.

Police say two people got into a fight on the subway and one broke a bottle over the head of the other, causing the injury.

The other person involved also may be injured.

The injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

No arrests were made, but police are searching for a man who fled the scene.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
slashingGreenwich VillageManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mother's ex-boyfriend sought after baby boy abandoned
VIDEO: Hate-filled rant on LIRR under investigation
Search for missing mom, 5-year-old daughter in Carteret
Young mother sues after alleged rape by jailer
'Smallville' actress, alleged cult leader back in court
Trump's new Stormy Daniels story stuns many in West Wing
NYC mayor proposes opening supervised injection sites
Hawaii volcano erupts, forcing 1,500 from homes
Show More
Jay-Z ordered by judge to explain dodging of subpoena
Miami officer suspended after video shows him kicking suspect
5 injured when fire sweeps through Bronx apartment
Driver charged in Brooklyn crash that killed 2 children
Parking lot spat escalates into shocking racial rant
More News