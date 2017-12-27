  • LIVE VIDEO Watch NYS Lottery Drawings: 11:21pm every night!

Boy on life support after tree house collapses on top of him in Texas

Kade Contreras was playing near a tree house on Christmas Eve when tragedy struck.

Pooja Lodhia
HOUSTON, Texas --
A 4-year-old boy is on life support at a Texas hospital after a treehouse fell on him at a relative's home in on Christmas Eve.

"There was a treehouse assembled and at some point that collapsed and caused serious injury," explained family friend and Cleveland ISD Police Chief Rex Evans.

Kade Contreras suffered major head trauma.

"I can tell you, it's heartbreaking to go to the hospital and see that," Evans said. "The family is just trying to hold it together right now.

The Contreras family is well known in Cleveland, where they have supported the school district and the Cleveland Youth Baseball Association.

"They're fractured, devastated, but certainly holding to their faith and really the family had asked for anybody to continue to pray for them and to pray for Kade," Evans said.

WATCH: Police chief says boy suffered 'severe trauma'
A child suffered severe head trauma after a tree house fell on top of him in Splendora on Christmas Eve.

