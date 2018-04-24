GARFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) --Authorities say a boy riding his bicycle was fatally struck by a truck in New Jersey Tuesday afternoon.
The accident happened just after 2 p.m. at the intersection of Lanza Avenue and Pleasant Avenue in Garfield.
The truck driver remained at the scene.
Garfield Police and the Bergen County Prosecutors Office are investigating.
A stretch of Pleasant Avenue is closed to traffic for the investigation.
