Boy riding his bicycle fatally struck by truck in Garfield

GARFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) --
Authorities say a boy riding his bicycle was fatally struck by a truck in New Jersey Tuesday afternoon.

The accident happened just after 2 p.m. at the intersection of Lanza Avenue and Pleasant Avenue in Garfield.

The truck driver remained at the scene.

Garfield Police and the Bergen County Prosecutors Office are investigating.

A stretch of Pleasant Avenue is closed to traffic for the investigation.

