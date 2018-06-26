14-year-old Boy Scout killed when tree falls on tent at Georgia camp

A Boy Scout from the Houston area is dead after a tree came crashing down on his tent at a Georgia campsite. (KTRK)

NEWTON COUNTY, Georgia --
A 14-year-old Boy Scout from Texas was killed when a tree crashed down on his tent at a Georgia campsite.

The camp is in Covington, about 45 miles southeast of Atlanta.

Authorities say severe weather rolled through the area around 4 p.m. Monday and took down 60 trees on the rural campgrounds.

One of those trees crashed into the tent, killing the scout.

"I think there was some sort of weather alert, and the rain started," Newton County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Jeff Alexander said. "I think they were making their way back to the tent. He and his tent mate were actually in the tent together."

The other boy made it out alive.

The Boy Scouts of America in Atlanta issued a statement offering their "deepest condolences to the family" and that they'll support them "in any way they can."

Authorities have not yet released the teenager's identity.

(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
