Boy Scout rescued from cave in Pennsylvania

EMBED </>More Videos

A 15-year-old Boy Scout is recovering after he was freed from a cave in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania.

MARTIC TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania --
A 15-year-old Boy Scout is recovering after he was freed from a cave in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania.

It took emergency workers several hours to rescue the boy.

Authorities say the teen was with other scouts and a few adults around 6 p.m. Saturday when he got stuck in the rocks inside the Pequea Wind Caves in Martic Township.

Firefighters say he was about 250 feet into the cave. They say muddy, snowy conditions made the rescue extremely difficult.

Dozens of rescue workers freed the boy and got him to the surface.

The boy was alert and conscious throughout the rescue.

He was taken to the hospital early Sunday morning where he's being treated for hypothermia.

Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsrescueteen
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Search on for person who left dead baby in trash can
Brawl breaks out on cruise after passenger steps on flip flop
Suspect arrested in rape of woman during party in Chelsea
Woman falls out window to her death while violating protective order
AccuWeather: Warmup on the way after storm brings snow to Tri-State
Calls for gun control grow louder following Florida school shooting
Teammates pay touching tribute to Parkland shooting victim from NJ
Funeral for soldier killed saving lives in deadly Bronx fire
Show More
Suspect wanted for robbing woman on her own front porch
100 pizzas and counting: Police probe pizza stalker
Trump tweets frustration over Russia probe, rails against FBI
Man dies after piece of fire escape fell 7 stories in SoHo
Police: Teen slashed at subway stop in sneaker deal gone wrong
More News
Top Video
Brawl breaks out on cruise after passenger steps on flip flop
'Please do something:' Florida mom's emotional plea to Trump
Where you can find Cats On Glass
Police: Teen slashed at subway stop in sneaker deal gone wrong
More Video