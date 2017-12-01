PIER 14 SHOOTING

'BoycottSanFrancisco' hashtag trends, criticism flies after Kate Steinle verdict

A Twitter user voices disgust at the Kate Steinle verdict with a map of the U.S. that shows California cut off from the rest of the country on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO, California --
The internet caught fire after the surprise not guilty verdict in the Kate Steinle murder case. Emotions ran hot on Twitter with many users standing behind the a hashtag reading 'BoycottSanFrancisco' to voice their criticism and at times disgust.

VIDEO: How the killing of Kate Steinle launched a battle over sanctuary cities

Here are some strong reactions from Twitter:

Many of the tweets called for justice for the Steinle family:

While others took a more political angle, calling for the boycott of sanctuary cities:

A few tweets even argued that Trump's border wall should include California:
Click here to look back at the events of the Kate Steinle murder trial.
