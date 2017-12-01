VIDEO: How the killing of Kate Steinle launched a battle over sanctuary cities
Here are some strong reactions from Twitter:
Many of the tweets called for justice for the Steinle family:
#BoycottSanFrancisco— Cami (@ctrm045) December 1, 2017
Never visit
Never go there
No justice for victims
#KateSteinle 's family gets no justice. Her murderer is found not guilty of 1st or 2nd degree murder. San Francisco affords more rights to 5x deported illegals than actual citizens. #BoycottSanFrancisco— Matthew Young (@chesswiz77) December 1, 2017
MESSAGE SENT: If u go to San Francisco, illegal immigrants can gun u down, (even if they were deported a 100 times), & they will get off scot-free. #KateSteinle didn't know that. But NOW we all do. #BoycottSanFrancisco 🚫— U.S. Border Patriot (@pasha_republic) December 1, 2017
And... BUILD THAT WALL !!!!!! 😠
While others took a more political angle, calling for the boycott of sanctuary cities:
No Justice For Kate Steinle and her Family #BoycottSanFrancisco #BoycottAllSanctuaryCities #NoDaca #BuildTheWall NOW!!! #Tucker This truly is a sad day for Justice.. pic.twitter.com/46jZEptyX0— Moe J (@moej4242) December 1, 2017
Dear @realDonaldTrump— NOTDaleJR88 (@NOTDaleJR88) December 1, 2017
Protect your citizens. #BuildTheWall
And consider building it around California too.
This Kate Steinle Verdict is sickening!#BoycottSanFrancisco
Mayors of sanctuary cities should be charged as accessories if illegals within their jurisdiction commit crimes. They have NO accountability. #NoJusticeForKate #NoJusticeForKateSteinle #BoycottSanFrancisco #BoycottCalifornia— TwittaChicca (@TwittaChicca) December 1, 2017
No more #BuildTheWall— Paul Revere (@RealPRPonline) December 1, 2017
It's now Build #KatesWall
It's the least we can do to right the travesty of San Francisco's #SanctuaryCity policy disaster.
Oh, and #BoycottSanFrancisco #BoycottSanFran #KateSteinle
#BoycottSanFrancisco #KateSteinleVerdict #KateSteinle— Bruce Novozinsky (@BruceNovozinsky) December 1, 2017
My wife and I considered San Diego for our 30th wedding anniversary. I’ll take her to Iowa before we spend a dime in California pic.twitter.com/ksi13psaLF
A few tweets even argued that Trump's border wall should include California:
This is how the wall needs to be built. #KatesLaw #KateSteinle #BoycottSanFrancisco pic.twitter.com/tkyYk7bXHB— Raven (@Silverorbust) December 1, 2017
#SteinleTrial Here’s the new border map of America, no justice for Kate Steinle #BoycottSanFrancisco pic.twitter.com/I4UTlNpMZN— MikeyPoo's Games (@mikeypoosgames) December 1, 2017