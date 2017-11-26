Large brawl outside Hoboken bar ends with 4 arrests, 2 officers injured

HOBOKEN, New Jersey --
A large brawl outside a New Jersey bar ended with four people under arrest and two police officers injured.

Hoboken police say as many as 40 men and women were involved in the fight that broke out around 4 a.m. Saturday.

Officers who happened to be nearby tried to break up the crowd. But as they started to separate combatants, smaller pockets of fights started to form.

Authorities say one man threw officer Michael Losurdo to the ground. But Losurdo was able to arrest the man despite suffering leg, ear and head injuries.

Two other men then tried unsuccessfully to pull the man away from Losurdo and ran off, but both were soon captured.

Another officer suffered a back injury when another man jumped him from behind.
