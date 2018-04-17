Broad-daylight shooting caught on camera in East Harlem

It happened in broad daylight. The victim was shot in the leg.

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) --
New video released shows a suspect opening fire on the street in East Harlem and hitting a man in the leg.

The incident happened just after 6:15 p.m. Monday near East 111th Street and Second Avenue.

Police say the suspect fired several shots before fleeing the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned man, last seen wearing a black hooded sweater, gray sweatpants and black and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

