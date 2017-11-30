BROADWAY BACKSTAGE

Watch Broadway Backstage- Fall Preview

NEW YORK --
Join Eyewitness News Anchor, Michelle Charlesworth and two-time Tony winner, Christian Borle, star of the hit Broadway musical, "Charlie & the Chocolate Factory" as we present "Broadway Backstage - Fall Preview" on Saturday, December 2nd, at 7:00 p.m. on WABC-TV.

We'll cover all the new shows that have debuted this season from comedies to dramas, musicals to one-man shows.

We'll hear from Clive Owen about his return to the stage in the enigmatic, "M. Butterfly" and other A-listers like Uma Thurman and Josh Lucas starring in "The Parisian Woman" from the creator of "House of Cards." Tony Shaloub explains why audiences are raving about "The Band's Visit," John Lithgow shares with us what motivated him to create the very personal "Stories by Heart" and we'll chat with Tony Award winner Lea Salonga about her new musical, "Once On This Island." We also hear from David Hyde Pierce, currently starring in "Hello Dolly," about honoring a diverse group of theater professionals who make Broadway the economic powerhouse that it is.

We'll take a look at how the cast of "The Play That Goes Wrong" pulls off the on-stage stunts and shenanigans that have become their trademark. We also hear from Grammy winner Jason Mraz who is making his Broadway debut in "Waitress" and singer/songwriter Jimmy Buffett about his new musical, "Escape to Margaritaville" opening next year.

"Broadway Backstage" will have an encore telecast on Sunday morning December 3rd at 5:30 am on WABC-TV.
