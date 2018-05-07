BROADWAY BACKSTAGE

Broadway Backstage Spring Preview 2018

NEW YORK --
Join us on ABC7 on Saturday, May 19th at 7:00 p.m. for Broadway Backstage: Spring Preview.

We cover all the new shows that have debuted this season from comedies to dramas, musicals to one-man shows.

Here's a look at the shows - and come back here soon for some sneak previews in advance of May 19th!

Broadway Backstage: Spring Preview 2018

Segment 1:
Harry Potter
Boys in the Band
Three Tall Women
Mean Girls

Segment 2:
Angels in America
Ice Man Cometh
Carousel
Frozen

Segment 3:

Escape to Margaritaville
My Fair Lady
Travesties

Segment 4:
Summer- The Donna Summer Musical
Children of a Lesser God
St. Joan
