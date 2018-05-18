Bronx accident leaves 5 injured

Five people, at least one of them a pedestrian, were being treated for minor injuries after an accident in the Bronx Friday morning.The crash happened around 11:20 a.m. at 175th Street and Grand Concourse.Authorities say a 46-year-old driver headed northbound on Grand Concourse and East 173rd Street struck a parked car and an occupied vehicle.In an attempted to flee, he allegedly struck several other parked vehicles, trees and another occupied car.Police say the driver hit another car at a red light at 175th Street and Grand Course, pushing the car into a 73-year-old female who suffered severe body trauma.The driver was taken into custody at the scene, and the accident remains under investigation.The victims were taken to area hospitals.----------