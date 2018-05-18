Bronx accident leaves 5 injured

THE BRONX, New York City (WABC) --
Five people, at least one of them a pedestrian, were being treated for minor injuries after an accident in the Bronx Friday morning.

The crash happened around 11:20 a.m. at 175th Street and Grand Concourse.

Authorities say a 46-year-old driver headed northbound on Grand Concourse and East 173rd Street struck a parked car and an occupied vehicle.

In an attempted to flee, he allegedly struck several other parked vehicles, trees and another occupied car.

Police say the driver hit another car at a red light at 175th Street and Grand Course, pushing the car into a 73-year-old female who suffered severe body trauma.

The driver was taken into custody at the scene, and the accident remains under investigation.

The victims were taken to area hospitals.

