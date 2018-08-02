TREMONT, Bronx (WABC) --A bodega in the Bronx where a teenager was brutally murdered by alleged gang members is in the process of being sold.
The store has not reopened since the murder of 15-year-old Lesandro 'Junior' Guzman Feliz in June.
On Thursday morning, the sign at the store on East 183rd Street and Bathgate Avenue was taken down amid word there is new ownership on the way.
The store has been the focal point of the community's pain and the target of anger -- and has been under police guard since the murder.
Now there is word the owner, Modesto Cruz, is selling the establishment. He was the subject of death threats by some who felt he didn't do enough to help protect the teen.
It is unclear if the bodega will open again as a corner store, but some say a more appropriate use would be a church.
"We need to get that back into the community, we need to get those churches out here and talk to the youth," family friend Rev. Carlos Baez said. "Don't leave it up to the parents alone."
It also remains unclear who exactly will be taking over the space. Junior's mother said the offer was made to have the new bodega named in honor of her son, but the family says they have no interest in that plan.
Investigators arrested and charged 12 alleged gang members in the teen's murder.
