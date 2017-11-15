Bronx school stabbing suspect due in court

BRONX, New York (WABC) --The teenager accused of a deadly stabbing inside a school in The Bronx is due in court Wednesday.
18-year-old Abel Cedeno is accused of killing his 15-year-old classmate, Mathew McCree and injuring another student back in September.
The stabbing happened inside the Urban Assembly School for Wildlife Conservation.
Since the stabbing, 30 students have transferred out of the school.
Cedeno is charged with manslaughter.
Last month, the lawyer for Cedeno waived his appearance to face the charges in part to diffuse tension in the courtroom.
Relatives and supporters of McCree were in attendance, hoping for a face-to-face showdown with Cedeno.
