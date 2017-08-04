MELROSE, Bronx (WABC) --A 48-year-old Bronx man who was attacked back in May by several men and critically injured is finally out of the hospital.
Souleymane Porgo was first released two weeks ago, but then went back to the hospital for another procedure. Tuesday, he finally came home for good.
"They surprise me. They come behind me and punched me," Porgo said. "The first time they come I took the bag, my bag back, they started talking, I said nothing to him. Then he went back and bring friend."
When you hear it from Porgo's perspective, it almost sounds like just another forgettable dispute.
But then you see the 125 staples that line his skull and his stomach. There's no denying this attack was beyond brutal.
Caught on cell phone video, the vicious assault on May 2nd was too graphic for TV.
Watch cellphone video of the attack:
The 48-year-old Bronx vendor says doctors did not expect him to survive.
"I'm happy to see people. Yeah. (That's it?) That's it," Porgo said.
But not only is he alive, he's walking and talking.
In fact, he doesn't even feel any pain.
The father of four is a soft-spoken simple man, just happy to be surrounded by family.
Asked what he thinks about when he looks in the mirror and sees the row of staples, "I just think thank God everything is fine. I just look at it and laugh. Happy, I'm alive," Porgo said.
"They took that one out and put it in my head," Porgo said as he pointed to his chest.
Porgo says doctors removed a bone from his rib and placed it in his head.
Two brain surgeries, 11 days in an induced coma and a broken jaw that is now fully healed.
The first thing he ate two weeks ago once he could chew?
A meal prepared by his daughter, he same dish she was cooking for dinner Friday night.
"Fried fish, warm this one and eat it. You like fish? (Yeah. Ok I see fish over there, and this is yucca?) Uh hm. That sounds good, it's my favorite food," Porgo said.
Sent home from the hospital on Tuesday, Porgo says he had a hard time watching the video of his attack.
Police say it was over a $15 handbag one of the suspects tried to steal from him.
When Porgo stopped the would-be thief, he returned with five friends and nearly beat the vendor to death.
All six suspects have been arrested and charged with gang assault.
After another three months of recovery for Porgo, he says maybe he'll drive a cab, but he's not going back to East 149th Street and Third Avenue.
As for what he would say to his attackers, "No I don't have time for that. I don't have time for that. Thank god I'm still alive. I don't have time for all this. I'm too old for that."