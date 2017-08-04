125 staples, 1 rib removed and 3 months later, Bronx vendor out of hospital after attack

MELROSE, Bronx (WABC) --
A 53-year-old Bronx man who was attacked back in May by several men and critically injured is finally out of the hospital.

Souleymane Porgo was first released two weeks ago, but then went back to the hospital for another procedure. Tuesday, he finally came home for good.

Porgo was attacked by a group of men on Wednesday, May 3rd in broad daylight while on the job at East 149th Street and Third Avenue in the Melrose section.

The father of two was beaten so badly, that he was critically injured and left in a coma.

Watch cellphone video of the attack:
Cell phone video of the attack.



Porgo told Eyewitness News, he can't bear to watch the video.

"No, I can't watch it," Porgo said. "They knock me down, punch me in the face, punch me a lot, it's unbelievable. I can't believe it's me."

His recovery can only be described as remarkable. He had a rib removed that was surgically used to help rebuild broken skull.

Porgo has 125 metal staples snake around the entire ride side of his head.

He told Eyewitness News that he was depressed at first because he couldn't eat or talk due to having a broken jaw. But now that has healed, he's happy.

The first thing he ate when he could eat again was his favorite dish, fish and rice, which his daughter cooked.

Porgo says he's just happy to be home and with his family, he feels very lucky.

The NYPD says they have arrested six suspects in the attack.
