A Brooklyn man was shot during what his friend says was an apparent robbery at the L Train station on Atlantic Avenue Wednesday night."He take everything and they shot him," said Angel Gonzalez, the victim's friend.Gonzalez was standing near his friend Shawn when two men approached Shawn and began to rob him, digging into his pockets.Gonzalez says they took money and a cell phone."When they take everything they shot. Boom," Gonzalez said. Shawn then stumbled to the street and collapsed.Police swarmed the area in search of at least two suspects.Another friend Jamel Thomas, who knows Shawn from this East New York neighborhood, says he would have never provoked the men."They just robbed him," he said. "They didn't have to shoot him. They didn't have to shoot him."As the men ran from the scene, Gonzalez saw them and their car."A skinny and a tall one. One short in a black hoodie," he said. "So they run to a car. It's a Honda Acura and plates from New Jersey."Police continue to search for suspects.