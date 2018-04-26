Brooklyn teacher due in court, accused of sex with student in school's bathroom

EMBED </>More Videos

Candace McCowan reports on the charges from Canarsie.

Eyewitness News
CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A teacher in Brooklyn is due in court Thursday to face charges after he allegedly had sex with a 15-year-old student inside the school's bathroom.

According to police, they have text messages as evidence of the encounters between 34-year-old Andre Braddy and the male student. Police allege it was going on for at least a month.

Braddy was an eighth grade mathematics and advanced algebra teacher at the Lenox Academy, PS 235, in Canarsie since September 2015.

Reports say he was awarded a $100,000 fellowship to earn his masters while he was teaching.

Authorities say the teen alerted his parents to the encounters with the teacher, and the parents called police. That led to the arrest.

Braddy is charged with criminal sex act, acting in a manner injurious to a child, and sex abuse.

The Department of Education released a statement, saying, "These deeply disturbing allegations have no place in our schools, and he was immediately removed from the school. He will remain away from students pending the outcome of the investigation, and we will pursue his removal from payroll as soon as legally possible."

Braddy has been suspended with pay and will not be allowed contact with students if he is released on bail.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
teacher arrestedstudentsCanarsieBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Brooklyn teacher charged with having sexual relationship with student
Top Stories
Victim recounts alarming home invasion caught on video
Van falls off overpass onto Bronx River Parkway
Ford getting rid of all its cars but 2
Subway closing 500 stores in US
Video released in fatal shooting of 'Cops' crew member
Woman kills husband's mistress then turns gun on herself in calculated attack: Police
Alleged 'Golden State Killer' went undetected as cop
White House doctor Ronny Jackson withdraws as VA nominee
Show More
Ex-Port Authority official apologizes for traffic stop tirade
Scaffolding falls off truck and scatters on Cross Bronx
3 sickened, 1 death in Bronx Legionnaires' disease cluster
WATCH: Pit bull attacks woman on Lower Manhattan subway
Trump says Coehn represented him in 'Stormy Daniels deal'
More News