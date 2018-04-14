Brooklyn woman found safe after reports of possible abduction

Police said a missing Brooklyn woman was found safe after reports that she was abducted by two armed men and is being held against her will at an unknown location.She was located and reported as safe on Saturday.Twenty-two-year-old Olivia Elliot was last seen at her Canarsie home on the 900 block of East 83rd Street on April 2.Police said Elliot called her mother on Saturday at 4 a.m. and told her she had been abducted by two men with firearms near Glenwood Road and Rockaway Parkway in Canarsie. She told her she was being held against her will in an unknown location.----------