Bug bomb mishap hurts 4, blows out windows in Brooklyn

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) --Four people were injured in a mishap involving some type of bug bomb in Brooklyn Thursday afternoon.
The incident happened on Hegeman Street in the Brownsville section.
Windows and window frames were blown out of the second-floor apartment.
The FDNY says two of the victims suffered serious injuries, while two others were minor.
They were rushed to local hospitals for treatment.
