Bullet found in wall of child's bedroom after Bronx shooting

TREMONT, Bronx (WABC) --
A bullet was found in the wall of a child's bedroom child in the Bronx Friday morning, hours after shots were reported fired on the street.

The bullet was found on the second floor of the home on Ryer Avenue in the Tremont section just after 7 a.m.

Authorities say shots were fired on the street at Ryer Avenue and East Burnside Avenue around midnight.

No one is believed to have been injured in that gunfire.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

