Burglar breaks into Long Island thrift store through the chimney

COPIAGUE, Suffolk County --
Suffolk County police are searching for the man caught on camera breaking into a thrift store through the chimney.

The suspect lowered himself into the Copiague store through a vent, tying a rubber hose to piping on the roof, police say.

He was wandering through the store when an alarm went off and startled him.

He then threw a ceramic container through the front glass door, breaking it, and fled the scene.

The suspect was described as white with a thin build and light brown hair.
