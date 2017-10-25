Suffolk County police are searching for the man caught on camera breaking into a thrift store through the chimney.The suspect lowered himself into the Copiague store through a vent, tying a rubber hose to piping on the roof, police say.He was wandering through the store when an alarm went off and startled him.He then threw a ceramic container through the front glass door, breaking it, and fled the scene.The suspect was described as white with a thin build and light brown hair.