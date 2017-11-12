BUSINESS

2 models of fidget spinners recalled due to high levels of lead

EMBED </>More Videos

Two models of fidget spinners were pulled from Target shelves.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Two models of fidget spinners are being recalled because they contain high levels of lead.

A new report found Fidget Wild Premium spinners in both brass and metal contained dangerously high lead levels.

The toys, advertised for ages 14 and up, were sold at Target.

Target has since pulled the spinners from shelves.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission requires all children's products to not exceed a total lead content level of 100 ppm. Paint or surface coatings must not exceed 90 ppm.

The process to remove the two fidget spinners from Target stores began Friday. The company claims the products did not break any guidelines because they fall under a different "general use" product standard. But, after the company reviewed the products, it decided to pull them anyway.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
businessrecallconsumertarget
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
BUSINESS
Pizzeria owner says he doesn't have the dough to pay mural artist
Mattel stock soars on report of Hasbro takeover offer
Local diner accused of cashing in on kids
Mercury Paint creates Marathon Blue
More Business
Top Stories
1 dead, 3 injured after car crashes into LI home
Memorial service marks 16th anniversary of Flight 587 crash
Police: NYC livery cab driver hit with hockey stick before death
VIDEO: Powerboat goes airborne, crashes during race
Teen fatally run over was on the phone with her mom
Suspicious package at subway station turns out to be pressure cooker
21 children, 2 adults injured when platform collapses in San Diego
Texas church members gather for 1st time since shooting
Show More
Boy nearly dies after pencil stabs him from backpack
Gov. Cuomo signs bill to allow medical marijuana for PTSD
WATCH: NYPD van suddenly bursts into flames on LIE
Maltese puppy stolen from pet store at mall
New iPhone X malfunctioning in cold weather
More News
Top Video
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
1 dead, 3 injured after car crashes into LI home
Suspected drunk driver slams into construction site, hits worker
NYC is home to art that's totally selfie-worthy
More Video