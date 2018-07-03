3 new shops to find cosmetics and beauty supplies in NYC

Deciem
475 Fifth Ave., Midtown
Photo: Melle B./Yelp
Deciem is a cosmetics and beauty supply spot that also sells vitamins and supplements. Near Bryant Park, this is the international company's fifth store in New York City.
Deciem owns and operates more than 10 brands in the beauty world, which you can find when you visit its store. These beauty brands include The Ordinary, The Chemistry Brand, Stemm, Loopha, NIOD, Hylamide and Fountain, among others. Look for products containing retinol, Vitamin C and glycolic acid as well as grooming products designed for men.
Deciem's current Yelp rating of five stars out of four reviews indicates positive feedback from customers.
Yelper Michelle N., who reviewed it on July 1, wrote, "The space is super cute and well organized! One of the store associates was knowledgeable and helped me pick out some of The Ordinary products that I had been meaning to try. He took the time to describe the products and their benefits, and also let me know that their return policy is an entire year!"
Shayna E. noted, "Really friendly and helpful staff! There were a ton of salespeople ready to answer questions and they all seemed super knowledgeable."
Deciem is open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday.
Il Makiage
490 Broadway, SoHo
Photo: IL Makiage/Yelp
Cosmetics and beauty brand Il Makiage has opened a new pop-up pavilion, designed by Zaha Hadid Architects, to coincide with the launch of the company's new 800-piece makeup collection, reports ArchDaily. The pavilion, which takes its visual cues from the packaging of Il Makiage products, will be in New York City for a total of six months before moving on.
The beauty brand offers foundations, cosmetic brushes, lip colors, eye shadow, mascara, eyeliner, brow mascara and more.
Il Makiage's current rating of 3.5 stars out of three reviews on Yelp indicates a mixed reception, but it's still early days.
Yelper Natalie G., who visited the shop on June 3, wrote, "Brand spanking new makeup store in SoHo. The concept is to be bold, be daring, be extra, and I love it! Humongous store with great lighting and mirrors. So many gorgeous spring/summer colors available in everything from eye shadows to lip colors and everything in between."
Mimi T. noted, "If you're in the area, you must stop by and see makeup artist Marvin. I have been looking for a nude lip that doesn't make my dark skin look ashy for years. This man took one look at me and handed me a lipstick in Champagne and it was perfection personified."
Il Makiage is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and noon-8 p.m. on Sunday.
L'OVUE
324 Fifth Ave., Koreatown
Photo: L'ovue/Yelp
East Asian cosmetics and beauty supply shop L'OVUE, pronounced "love you," has two floors filled with more than 80 Korean beauty brands at affordable prices, according to Ceci Beauty Therapy.
Look for skin care products and cosmetics, with everything from nail polish and home fragrance to makeup and hair care.
Yelpers are excited about L'OVUE, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of two reviews on the site.
Yelper Caroline E., who reviewed the shop on June 15, wrote, "If you love beauty and Korean/Asian beauty, then this is a delightful, spacious, beautifully presented boutique on Fifth Avenue. It is so uplifting just to walk in. The beauty advisers are friendly and polite."
Megan L. noted, "They have a very large selection of items from brands like Huxley, Pyunkang Yul, Jayjun and Thank You Farmer, along with more mainstream brands like Peripera, Cosrx, Innisfree and it's skin. ... It's super aesthetic inside and they have judge mirrors with lights to do your makeup at, and automatic sinks to test cleansers at."
L'OVUE is open from 9 a.m.-11 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 9 a.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday.