6 Writing Jobs Available In New York City, Today

Content Writer, Kforce Inc.
Kforce is a professional staffing agency that provides strategic partnership in the areas of technology, finance and accounting. The company has a client in the financial sector that's seeking a Proposal Content Writer.
Applicants should have at least two years of business experience producing client-facing messaging, analyzing information and creating value proposition messaging. Responsibilities will include supporting development and delivery of standard communication documents, researching product information, building relationships with key business partners, and more.
To learn more about this position, check out the complete job listinghere.
Entry-Level Writer, Laufer Group International
Laufer Group International Ltd. has established a complete logistics and service platform from which it provides customers with improved shipping flexibility, enhanced operational control and customer service. It provides customers air freight and ocean services, logistics, customs brokerage and purchase order and export management.
The company is seeking an entry-level writer to assist it with its business functioning.
For more details and to apply, see the job listing here.
Science Writer, IBM
IBM is seeking a Science Writer to join its Research team. The hired individual be be a part of the larger content team, which includes writers, filmmakers and web and social strategists.
The Science Writer will build a voice and standard of quality for IBM Research storytelling, become a subject matter expert on key technologies and trends, collaborate directly with IBM Researchers to develop compelling and high-quality content, and more.
Applicants should have at least five years of experience in journalism and/or content marketing within the science and technology industries. For more details and to apply, see the job listing here.
Writer/Editor, MOTCARD.com
MOTCARD's mission is to connect Jewish individuals to each other, to organizations and to dynamic communities across the U.S. and in Israel. It's seeking a Writer/Editor.
The Writer/Editor will manage the PR and communications of the company. Applicants should have a background in journalism, copy-writing, or PR. Individuals should also be comfortable creating scripts for videos, composing a weekly newsletter and creating internal promotional pieces.
For more details and to apply, see the job listing here.
Technical Writer, Linium Resources
A company that focuses in retail banking and investment solutions is seeking a Technical Writer to work with its client's Model Validators and Model Governance teams to ensure compliance with internal standards and templates for official documentation.
The employees should possess the highest standards of written technical English, as well as a degree in communications, English or Journalism, five or more years of experience and a strong understanding of banking and financial trends.
For more details and to apply, see the job listing here.
Content Writer, ConsultNet, LLC
The Content Writer will support the development and delivery of standard communication documents (RFI/RFP library responses and presentation slides,) edit existing content, create new content and more.
Applicants should have excellent presentation, written and verbal communication skills, including proficiency with Word, PowerPoint, Excel and Adobe Acrobat.
For more details and to apply, see the job listing here.