  • LIVE VIDEO Congress holds Saturday session to try to end government shutdown
BUSINESS

7 Internship Opportunities To Check Out In New York City, Today

Looking to get an internship in 2018? If you're seeking to gain some experience, there are plenty of interesting internship opportunities available around New York City.

Here's a rundown of open listings, with information sourced via job site ZipRecruiter.

Global Merchandising Internship, VF Corporation




VF Corporation is a global leader in branded lifestyle apparel, footwear and accessories, with global iconic brands, 64,000 associates and $12.4 billion in revenue. VF Sportswear is a subsidiary of VF Corporation and encompasses the Nautica and Kipling brands.

A Global Merchandising Internship with VF Sportswear will give interns a glimpse into the daily inner-workings of one of the largest global retail companies in the world. Interns will be assigned a mentor to facilitate learning and to help foster a great internship experience.

To learn more about this position, check out the complete internship listinghere.

Bilingual Social Media Intern, H+M Communications




H+M Communications is an award-winning full-service marketing and public relations consultancy specializing in the development of integrated marketing solutions for entertainment, media, sports, consumer and lifestyle brands interested in reaching Hispanic and multicultural audiences.

It's seeking a Bilingual Social Media Intern to join its team this summer. The intern will collaborate in managing social content creation, execute campaigns for clients by reaching out to bloggers, and more.

For more details and to apply, see the internship listing here.

PR Intern, GIVN Water




GIVN Water is 1:1 bottled water, which means that for every bottle sold, it funds a day of clean drinking water to a person in need. The company is seeking an intern who can support its PR efforts.

The intern will responsible for building outreach lists, writing press releases and compelling stories, and emailing and calling reporters.

For more details and to apply, see the internship listing here.

E-Commerce Internship, Rosie Pope




Founded in 2008, the Rosie Pope line has grown from a collection of couture gowns to encompass all things maternity and baby. Its internship program is predicated on the fact that the company thrives on quick-thinking, fast-paced and self-motivated individuals.

There are two unpaid internship positions available at Rosie Pope starting immediately.

For a list of desired qualifications and to apply, see the internship listing here.

Fashion Assistant Intern, Musika Frere




Musika Frere is currently seeking a Showroom Assistant Intern to join it for the Spring semester. This is an internship with a possibility of part- or full-time hire, and it's an opportunity to gain real-world work experience and develop skills in apparel design, development and production.

The intern will maintain showroom neatness, order necessary equipment when needed, participate in fittings when necessary, assist design team with photo shoots, post to social media channels, and more.

For more details and to apply, see the internship listing here.

Events Intern, Global Skyline




Global Skyline, Inc. is looking for Events Interns to help with sales and brand management responsibilities at retail kiosks and pop-up events over the coming months. This is a paid internship.

Events Interns will learn and apply basic sales, marketing, client relations, customer satisfaction and branding techniques.

For more details and to apply, see the internship listing here.

Marketing & Advertising Intern, Crosstown Solutions




Crosstown Solutions provides marketing, advertising and consulting services to industry leaders. Its client portfolio includes top brands in telecommunications and technology.

Interns will work closely with several different clients in tandem with the company's management team. Interns will advance their skills in marketing, advertising, sales, public relations, and event management.

For more details and to apply, see the internship listing here.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
businessHoodlineNew York City
BUSINESS
6 Writing Jobs Available In New York City, Today
Wells Fargo customers' accounts drained by double charges
Amazon names NYC, Newark finalists in HQ2 search
7 Marketing Jobs In New York City
More Business
Top Stories
GOP, Dems show no sign of retreat in first day of shutdown
Government shutdown: What it means for you
Tens of thousands gather for NYC women's march
Woman charged with DWI after slamming into police vehicle
NYPD rescues 80-year-old passenger from cruise ship
4 injured in fire involving natural gas in Brooklyn
Suspect sought in attempted gunpoint rape in stairwell
Video released of car that killed woman in NJ hit and run
Show More
Newark Airport's AirTrain to shut down for repairs
WATCH: Time-lapse video shows dismantling of local bridge
NYPD investigating claims officer left elderly woman in hallway during fire
Tom Petty died of accidental drug overdose
9-year-old girl's instincts help stop package thieves
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: N.J. Burkett's coverage of the unrest in Israel
Super Bowl National Anthem singers of the past 20 years
PHOTOS: Red carpet fashion at the Golden Globes
Photos: Snowstorm blasts the New York City region
More Photos