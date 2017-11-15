WHITE PLAINS, New York (WABC) --A former Banana Republic employee who was told to change her hairstyle is now suing the company for $1 million for racial discrimination.
Destiny Tompkins was working in the Westchester Mall when she was told her braids were "too urban" and "unkept" by her store manager.
The 19-year-old says she was told she would not be scheduled for more shifts if she didn't take out her braids.
The lawsuit accuses her managers of wanting Tompkins to quote "look more Caucasian."
Tompkins took her case to social media after the incident, which happened at a White Plains store where she had worked for about a month.
The store manager was subsequently fired.